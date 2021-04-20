WATCH: First official trailer of Marvel’s Shang-Chi

After Simu Liu tweeted a first look of its poster on Monday, the first official trailer for Shang-Chi was officially released.

So this is what Shang-Chi looks like after he was introduced in the 1973 DC Comic issue.

Staring Liu, Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings also brings in Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung as the Mandarin (no longer the fake one we see from Iron Man 3.)

After living his life of the party, he is called back to to face his destiny that involved a lot of action and epic kung fu battles.

The film was shot last last year and was halted by the pandemic. It was then announced that its premier was moved from February 2021 to this summer.

Currently, it is set to be released on September 3, right after LOKI in June, and Black Widow in July.

Marvel’s Cinematic Universe then continues with the Eternals in November, which will serve as its phase 4.

Shang Chi was originally created by Steve Englehard and Jim Starlin in 1973. He is the son of Fu Machi (a villain) who holds no superpowers but is unequaled in unarmed combat, all thanks to his mastery of the Chi.

/bmjo