Talisay sweeps first round

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars asserted their dominance in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup after sweeping the first round of the eliminations by beating the Tabogon Voyagers, 85-65, Tuesday afternoon, April 20, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The Aquastars led as many as 30 in their dominating win and did not let up as they crushed the hapless Voyagers, finishing the first round of eliminations with, 5-0 (win-loss) record. in

The Voyagers dropped to 2-3.

Shooting guard Patrick Jan Cabahug and power forward Egie Boy Mojica powered the Aquastars with their near identical stats. Cabahug and Mojica both scored 13.

The Cebuano sharpshooter also tallied four assists and three boards while Mojica also had four dimes and one rebound.

The Aquastars’ center Jhaymo Eguilos chipped in eight markers along with seven boards coupled with three blocks and three assists.

Team captain Paulo Hubalde was very productive despite getting limited minutes with four points, four rebounds, and eight assists.

Former Rain or Shine Elasto Painter Gayford Rodriguez led Tabogon with 18 points and five rebounds.

The Voyagers big man Arvie Bringas scored a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds together with two steals and two assists.

THE SCORES:

Talisay (85) Cabahug 13, Mojica 13, Gimpayan 9, Eguilos 8, Moralde 7, dela Cerna 6, Villafranca 4, Hubalde 4, Albina 3, Alvarez 3, Santos 2, Menina 2, Ugsang 2, Cuyos 0

Tabogon (65) Rodriguez 18, Bringas 16, Lacastesantos 13, Delos Reyes 5, Orquina 3, Vitug 3, De Ocampo 3, Sombero 2, Bersabal 2

Quarterscores: 23-13, 39-34, 67-44

