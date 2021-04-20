VisMin Super Cup officials reinstate Monbert Arong

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Officials of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup made important announcements on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, that will have significant effects on the ongoing league being held at the Alcantara Civic Center in the Municipality of Alcantara, southwest Cebu.

League officials released three memos today. First, they revoked the suspension of Monbert Arong, one of the six players of the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes earlier slapped with suspensions following that bizarre game against the Siquijor Mystics.

In their statement, the league organizers approved the reinstatement of Arong to his team after a thorough review of the tape of the controversial match played on April 14.

They found out that it was the other Arong, Franz who was allegedly involved in the botched game that has gone viral for a week already on social media and caught the ire of everyone in Philippine basketball.

Thus, Monbert Arong was immediately reinstated to his team and is playing against the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City as of this posting.

Franz Arong joins Hercules Tangkay, Reed Juntilla, Dawn Ochea, and Ferdinand Lusdoc in serving the suspension that will last the entire first round of elimination expected to end this week.

Monbert and Franz Arong are not related to each other.

Rendell Senining received the harshest penalty after he got suspended for the entire tournament along with a hefty fine. Their head coach Francis Auquico got suspended for the rest of the first round of eliminations.

League officials, however, did not disclose how Franz Arong got involved in the controversial game which is currently being investigated by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

NO PHONES ALLOWED IN EVERY GAME

Also, league officials announced that everyone, from players to staff are required to surrender their mobile phones before their game effective today to the league technical group which coordinates with the police. The phones will be returned to them after the game.

Again, league officials did not explain the reason behind the new rule.

NEW BASKETBALL OPERATIONS CHIEF

Also, Chelito Caro, the league’s secretary-general replaced Raymon Mercader as head of basketball operations. Mercader will now be part of the league’s technical team.

They are both tasked to work together with technical head Rey Cañete to oversee the league’s on-court activities as well as to enforce the conduct standards and discipline among the players.

The change is designed to ensure that all the remaining six teams will comply with the league’s rules and regulations. /rcg