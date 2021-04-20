Computer Specialists solidify hold of 2nd spot in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KCS Computer Specialists-Mandaue City tightened their grip of the second spot in the team standings after outlasting the short-handed ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, 77-66, on Tuesday night, April 20, 2021, in the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara, southwest Cebu.

The Specialists are now at 3-1, behind the unbeaten and league-leader MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars which has a perfect, 5-0, slate.

Gryann Mendoza led KCS as he scored 19 points, including a layup down the middle of the lane that gave his team a 71-62 lead with 2:21 remaining in the match.

He also grabbed 10 rebounds, tallied two assists, and added a steal and three blocks in a stellar all-around effort.

Rhaffy Octobre chipped in 13 points including a couple of straightaway triples that sparked KCS’s breakaway in the fourth period.

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancer product also had five boards and three blocks. Monic Soliva also had his best game of the tournament so far with 10 points and nine boards.

Already undermanned due to the suspension of key players, the Heroes’ job became even daunting after ace point guard and team captain Jerick Cañada limped out of the game in the second period after appearing to tweak in his leg.

He failed to return to the ballgame.

Nevertheless, the Heroes proved they are not to be taken lightly as they managed to lead by as much as eight points before the Specialists turned the tables in the third period.

The Specialists anchored their comeback on their suffocating defense in the final period forcing the Heroes to commit crucial turnovers. The Specialists also unloaded a 10-0, run that turned a four-point deficit, 36-40, to a six-point lead, 46-40.

They eventually took a 52-47 lead heading to the last period where they poured everything in with Octobre canning two threes while Solera and Mendoza converting crucial layups to give their team a 12-point lead, 67-55.

The Specialists never looked back from there until the final buzzer.

After the match, KCS head coach Mike Reyes lamented their lack of ball movement early on.

“We weren’t sharing the ball,” said Reyes. “We wanted to beat three people!”

Reyes, though, gave credit to his players for raising the pressure on defense later on.

“I feel that’s how’s we’re going to beat them if papahirapan namin sila in bringing up the ball.”

ARQ dropped to 2-2 in the team standings, with Vincent Minguito scoring 16 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. Rino Berame added 12 points and 10 boards.

Both teams look to end their first-round campaigns on a high note tomorrow as KCS-Mandaue takes on City the Dumaguete Warriors (1-3) at 3 p.m. while the ARQ Lapu-Lapu plays winless Tubigon Bohol Mariners (0-4) in the 7 p.m. game.

THE SCORES:

KCS-Mandaue (77)—Mendoza 19, Octobre 13, Soliva 10, Imperial 8, Solera 8, Nalos 6, Delator 4, Castro 3, Roncal 2, Mercader 2, Tamsi 2, Cachuela 0, Bonganciso 0.

ARQ Lapu-Lapu (66)—Minguito 16, Berame 12, Galvez 8, Cañada, 7, Abad 6, Arong 4, Mondragon 4, Igot 4, Regero 4, Solis 1.

Quarterscores: 13-21, 32-35, 52-47, 77-66 /rcg