Apple launches new iMac, Airtags and iPads

After concluding their Apple Event, Apple launched a new redesigned iMac computer, Apple Airtags, and iPads that now uses its silicone as it continues its two-year transition away from Intel Processors.

Apple’s new thinner iMac, an 11.5 millimeters thick, was achieved through using the new M1 Chip, Apple’s new silicone that uses a unified memory for increased performance and power efficiency while reducing 50 percent from its previous size.

The new iMacs come in seven different colors including a new purple and green which retails for $1,299 or about P74,000.

It also features a higher quality front-facing camera and microphone array for better audio and sound quality.

Apple introduced a new line of iPad Pros that now use the same M1 Chip as its computers. The new iPad comes with additional ports for connecting monitors and 5G connectivity.

Watch the keynote here:https://www.apple.com/apple-events/april-2021/

According to Raja Bose, iPad Product Marketing its new line of iPads aims to tap content creates who are looking for a portable device that can be used for taking videos and streaming live. Bose also said that the device can also be paired with Sony’s PlayStation controllers and allows Microsoft’s Xbox to work with the iPad Pro.

Its new product, Apple Airtags, meanwhile, allows users to find lost items.

All devices will be available for pre-order starting April 30 at the apple website.