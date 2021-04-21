528 seniors and persons with comorbidities get vaccinated in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Some 528 senior citizens and persons with comorbidities in Lapu-Lapu City have already received the first dose of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

This was confirmed by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in a press conference on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

On Monday, April 19, 2021, the city has opened two vaccination sites in Allegiant Regional Care (ARC) hospital in Barangay Agus and Sta. Rosa Hospital in Olango Island.

Yesterday, April 20, 2021, two additional vaccination sites have also started their operation including the Gun-ob High School in Barangay Gun-ob and Agus gym in Barangay Agus.

Dr. Agnes Realiza, head of the City Health Department, also said that the Department of Health (DOH)-7 has initially allocated to the city 1,280 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for their A2 and A3 priority groups.

Due to the limited supply, Realiza said that their vaccination will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

“Ug mahurot, mangayo man gihapon mi sa DOH. So mao pana ang vaccine nga among madawat from DOH,” Realiza said.

Realiza added that she also did not receive a report regarding senior citizens and persons with comorbidities who experienced any adverse effects after being administered the vaccine. /rcg