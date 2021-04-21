KCS-Mandaue outlasts gallant Dumaguete Warriors in VisMin Super Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The KCS Computer Specialist-Mandaue City finished the first round of eliminations on a winning note, surviving the resilient Dumaguete Warriors, 79-73, in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Civic Center in Alcantara, southwest Cebu.

Former TNT Ka Tropa guard Gryann Mendoza and SWU-Phinma Cobra forward Dyll Roncal pulled the Specialists from the claws of a major disaster by scoring crucial points in the final moments of their back-and-forth battle.

The win helped the team solidify its grip of second place in the team standings with, 4-1, record behind the unbeaten MJAS Zenith-Talisay City, which owns a perfect 5-0 mark.

Down by 13, 52-65, the Warriors roared back in the fourth and even grabbed the lead, 68-67, behind a sizzling 16-2 run anchored on the frenetic play of former Cesafi MVP Jaybie Mantilla.

It was a torrid seesaw battle from then on until the game was tied at 71-all. Mendoza then split his charities to give KCS a, 72-71 lead, time down to 1:18.

Dumaguete tried to retake the lead on the next play but Mark Doligon missed a layup and Roncal scored in transition to put them up by three, 74-71.

After Mantilla missed a potential game-tying triple, Mendoza nailed a dagger three-point shot for a, 77-71, KCS cushion with just 28 seconds to go.

KCS head coach Mike Reyes expressed disappointment over his boys’ failure to close out Dumaguete.

“Maybe we are tired from last night’s game but that’s not an excuse to let go of a 17-point lead,” rued Reyes as his team was up 52-35 midway through the third period.

“We can’t let this happen especially in the second round.”

Mendoza continued his string of stellar performances with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rhaffy Octobre added 13 points, nine boards, and three assists and Roncal contributed 11.

The loss dropped Dumaguete to 1-4 good for the fifth spot at the end of the first round.

Mantilla led the luckless Warriors with 21 points, five boards, four assists, and four steals. Doligon and Ronald Roy had 13 markers apiece.

KCS-Mandaue opens its second-round campaign on Friday against arch-rival ARQ Lapu-Lapu at 7 p.m.

Dumaguete, on the other hand, will have a long break before facing the same ARQ squad on Saturday at 4 p.m.

THE SCORES:

KCS-Mandaue (79) — Mendoza 20, October 13, Roncal 11, Solera 6, Bongaciso 6, Cachuela 6, Castro 5, Imperial 4, Soliva 3, Delator 2, Tamsi 2, Nalos 1, Mercader 0.

Dumaguete (73) — Mantilla 21, Doligon 13, Roy 13, Regalado 6, Gabas 6, Velasquez 6, Aguilar 4, Tomilloso 2, Gonzalgo 2, Porlares 0.

Quarterscores: 21-21, 43-33, 65-62, 79-73. /rcg