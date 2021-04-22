Active COVID-19 cases down to 107,988 as DOH records 17,138 new recoveries

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s active COVID-19 cases further went down to 107,988 as of Thursday, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,138 new recoveries.

This 17,138 new recoveries — which brought the total recovery count to 846,691 — is the fifth straight day that the country registered more than 9,000 recoveries in a day, starting from Sunday’s 72,607.

DOH also tallied 8,767 new infections, and 105 new deaths that push the death toll to 16,370.

All in all, the country has 971,049 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Most of the patients or 96.6 percent of active cases have exhibited mild symptoms only, while 1.3 percent were asymptomatic. At least 0.9 percent of the patients currently have severe symptoms while 0.7 percent are in critical condition.

Of the 48,133 tests conducted on from April 20, DOH said that 17.5 percent tested positive. In terms of COVID-19 bed capacity in the National Capital Region which is still seeing a surge of cases, 80 percent of intensive care unit beds have been utilized while 61 percent of isolation beds are occupied.

The increase in recoveries was previously attributed by DOH to the shift to a daily method of recording recoveries, instead of the usual weekly tagging.

