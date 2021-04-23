Help give light to a community by joining the #LightItForward challenge

About 940 million people in the world have no access to electricity, 16 million of these people are Filipinos.

Imagine how many people have to survive this pandemic in the dark?

One non-profit organizations aims to illuminate disprivileged villages and communities by only using eco-friendly solar bottle bulb.

“A Liter of Light” (Isang Litrong Liwanag), a global movement committed to providing affordable, sustainable solar light to people with limited or no access to electricity, puts out a new challenge to the world — #LightItForward.

To mark the 500th year anniversary of the first baptism and Christianity in the Philippines, “A Liter of Light” challenges all Filipinos to celebrate a Green Quincentennial and to proclaim their heroism and pride by joining #LightItForward on April 27, 2021 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The group is raising funds for 4,000 solar light lamps which will be used to create a giant image of Lapu-Lapu, which will be visible two kilometers above the air on April 27, 2021, the day that we commemorate the Batte of Mactan. These solar light lamps will then be distributed to mountain barangays of Cebu, Bohol and Negros.

With a target of 400 volunteers from Cebu, the Cebu City government and SM Seaside City Cebu will also join the movement. The former will purchase or sponsor solar light lamps while the latter will provide the venue for the event.

“Like the founders of the Filipino nation, we, the Filipinos of today, acknowledge its symbolism as the light that illuminates our path to be free, sovereign, and victorious always. Lapulapu and Mactan are our common heritage as a Filipino,” said Illac Diaz, executive director and global founder of “A Liter of Light.”

“Let that spirit of valor transcend in our times, as we face new challenges: rising sea temperatures, more extreme weather conditions, and global health pandemics. Together with the rest of the world, our time requires us, Filipinos, to stand up and take our part in protecting our home planet,” -Illac Diaz, executive director and global founder “A Liter of Light.”

In a virtual press conference last April 22, 2021, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama also expressed his support and gratitude to a movement dedicated to the environment.

“It is only important that the environment has to be attended to because humanity will suffer when we do not take care of our environment,” Rama said.

The United Nations have also recognized the challenge as one of the largest climate action during the pandemic.

As of 2017, the organization has already impacted 145,200 households in the country. What started as a small group in 2011, helping a community devastated by Super typhoon Haiyan (Super typhoon Yolanda) has now reached hundreds communities across the globe in Ghana, Africa, Colombia, Netherlands, Kenya, and India.

Today, “A Liter of Light” is able to help around 200,000 to 300,000 households in the Philippines.

“A Liter of Light” also teaches people how to use recycled plastic bottles and locally sourced materials to illuminate their villages.

In Manila, “A Liter of Light” was able to gain volunteers from corporate members to build solar lights by hand.

“A Liter of Light” is MyShelter Foundation’s latest venture, designed and developed by students from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), The Solar Bottle Bulb is a device based on the principles of Appropriate Technologies – a concept that provides simple and easily replicable technologies that address the basic needs in developing communities.

You can find the solar lamp kit on Lazada.

To learn more about “A Liter of Light” and its “Light It Forward” campaign: visit the “Light it Forward” website here, and “A Liter of Light” Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

