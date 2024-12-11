Sunlight Air holds its first Grand Travel Fest Cebu

Following the successful launch of the Grand Travel Fest 2024 in Metro Manila, Sunlight Air brought its premier travel event to Cebu, hosting the Grand Travel Fest (GTF) at the Lower Ground Floor of SM City Cebu. This much-anticipated event offered exclusive travel deals to the Queen City of the South, delighting Cebuano travelers with unparalleled discounts and packages.

Sunlight Air, a boutique domestic airline in the Philippines, first established its presence in Cebu in April 2024. Thanks to the warm reception from the Cebuanos, the airline has seen a steady rise in passengers choosing its services to reach top Philippine destinations such as Siargao, Coron, Boracay, and more.

“We’ve seen a steady increase in passengers choosing our airline for their travels. We are honored and grateful to have received such overwhelming support from our Cebuano passengers,” said Ryna Brito-Garcia, CEO of Sunlight Air. With this, Sunlight Air gives back to the Cebuanos with its special deals and amazing discounts at the Grand Travel Fest Cebu 2024.

A celebration of culture and connectivity



The three-day event commenced with a vibrant Sinulog dance performance, followed by a heartfelt welcome address from John Christopher Bonifacio, Senior Marketing Manager of Sunlight Air. “Cebu embodies the vibrancy and connectivity that made travel meaningful and it has been an honor to play a role in bridging more people to the beauty of our islands,” shared Bonifacio.

Through the Grand Travel Fest, Sunlight Air reaffirmed its mission of connecting travelers to the breathtaking destinations of the Philippines.

The Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest Cebu 2024 exclusive deals and perks

The Sunlight Air Grand Travel Fest Cebu 2024 featured exceptional travel deals, perfectly timed for the holiday season. Among the many offers that Sunlight Air prepared was its PHP 5.00 one-way base fares for all routes and as low as PHP 88.00 for selected destinations. On top of that, GTF participants could also enjoy up to 38% off Sunlight Vacations, Sunlight Air’s all-inclusive vacation package. Sunlight vacations include stays at Sunlight Ecotourism Island Resort, Sunlight Hotel Coron, Discovery Coron, and Coast Boracay.

The event’s success was further amplified by its partner merchants. BPI and Robinsons Bank cardholders enjoyed a 20% discount, while GCash users availed a 15% discount on flight bookings. However, guests using other modes of payment still enjoyed a 10% discount on booking flights.





DITO Business, the country’s fastest-growing telecommunications provider known for its reliable 5G connectivity even in remote areas, played a pivotal role in ensuring the event’s success. By providing advanced equipment and services, DITO Business helped create a seamless booking experience for GTF participants.

A mission of connecting people to the best Philippine destinations

Through its Grand Travel Fest Cebu 2024, Sunlight Air continues to deliver on its promise to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for Filipinos. By offering unmatched deals and fostering partnerships, the airline strengthens its commitment to connecting more people to the wonders of the Philippines.

To connect more people to the different breathtaking destinations in the Philippines, Sunlight Air is now exploring the possibility of flying to Siquijor! Sunlight Air CEO Ryna Yvette C. Brito-Garcia and Siquijor Governor, Governor Jake Vincent Villa are now in talks of possible collaboration, all in the pursuit of connecting people and boosting Philippine tourism.

To know more about Sunlight Air exclusive deals and promos, follow Sunlight Air on Facebook or visit, https://www.sunlightair.ph/