Family emergency: Dumaguete Warriors lose key player

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Dumaguete City Warriors lost one of its key players in Jerick Nacpil, who decided to leave the Alcantara bubble in the middle of their campaign of the ongoing 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup-Visayas Leg in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The 6-foot-3 swingman cited a family emergency as the reason for his departure after his wife reportedly contracted COVID-19. Nacpil and his wife have a five-month-old baby also.

His request to leave the team due to a family emergency was immediately approved by the Warriors’ management.

The Warriors are currently at fifth place with one win and four losses in the team standings.

Nacpil will immediately fly to his hometown in San Fernando, Pampanga.

“We are hoping for the recovery of Jerick’s wife. The whole league is with him,” said Rocky Chan, the league’s chief operations officer

The Warriors will surely lose a crucial player in their roster as Nacpil averages 14.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals per game.

Nacpil is also the league’s record holder for most points so far. He tallied 27 markers in their only win, 88-73, against the winless Tubigon Bohol Mariners last April 17.

Losing Nacpil is a huge blow for the struggling Warriors, who are scheduled to face the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes tomorrow, Saturday, April 24, 2021 for the second round of eliminations in the league.

