Garcia promises aid to Mantalongon farmers

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Just like last year, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made a promise to again help farmers in Dalaguete town dispose of their excess harvest to prevent these from rotting.

SugbuNews, the Capitol’s media arm, quoted Garcia saying that Capitol intends to purchase some of their unsold produce.

“Di gyud ta makaantos magtan-aw nga maglisud ang atong mga mag-uuma. Lisud kaayo ang panahon tungod adtong mga paghigpit nga gihimo,” Garcia said during her April 22 visit at the town’s nursery.

(I will not allow our farmers to suffer. Times are hard because of restrictions that were implemented.)

The governor said that the provincial government would buy their produce and distribute these to religious institutions.

“Ato gihapon ning ihatag sa mga madre, sa atong kaparian, sa boystown ug girlstown parehas last year aron kining mga madre ug mga pari maoy motabang og ampo para nato,” the governor added.

(We will again distribute our purchase to the priests managing boystown and girlstown just like we did last year and priests and nuns will in turn be helping us with their prayers.)

In 2020, the Capitol purchased 35,000 kilos of cabbage worth P250,000. The proceeds were distributed among 300 farmers in the area.

The purchase was distributed to different religious institutions, jail facilities, police offices, and Capitol employees among others.

Dalaguete Mayor Jeffrey Belciña expressed his gratitude to the governor’s continued support for farmers in his town.

He said that last year’s oversupply resulted from the simultaneous planting of the vegetable which led to an excess supply of around 10 to 15 tons of cabbage per day.

Belciña said that even during the administration of former Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante, they had been campaigning for barangays to focus production on a certain vegetable or crop.

One barangay, for example, was told to plant pechay while another to propagate cabbage. The others were told to plant carrots, beans, eggplants and others. Still, some farmers insisted on planting cabbage because the kind of land that they had was suited for this kind of a vegetable.

Related Stories

Dalaguete farmers reel as oversupply of cabbage causes prices to plunge

Dalaguete vegetables bartered for canned goods, eggs and noodles

LOOK: Here is the list of prices of vegetables and produce in Mantalongon

LOOK: Community pantry was set up at Sitio Mag-alambac in Mantalongon, Dalaguete town on April 20