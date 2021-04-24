DFA chief on Angel Locsin: No forgiveness needed, at least she tried to feed them

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has come to the defense of actress Angel Locsin following the death of an elderly man at her birthday community pantry.

The actress issued an apology on Friday, saying she will ask for forgiveness from the family of 67-year-old Rolando Dela Cruz “for the rest of her life.”

“No forgiveness needed; at least she tried to feed them; one was so starved and weak she couldn’t feed him in time,” the foreign affairs secretary said in a tweet.

“Blame those who don’t do what she and others like her—like my friends from the very start of the pandemic—are trying to do: feed the hungry and not their egos,” he added.

No forgiveness needed; at least she tried to feed them; one was so starved and weak she couldn’t feed him in time. Blame those who don’t do what she and others like her—like my friends from the very start of the pandemic—are trying to do: feed the hungry and not their egos. https://t.co/rrOqxsoq6W — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) April 23, 2021

In another tweet, the foreign affairs chief said the actress “only meant well” in organizing the birthday community pantry.

You meant well. Road to hell is not paved w/ good intentions; that’s the excuse of animals whose intentions are always bad but know the road to hell well because they came from there. But keep away from Filipino political advisers; they are born stupid. Same advice for my side. https://t.co/rrOqxsoq6W — Teddy Locsin Jr. (@teddyboylocsin) April 24, 2021

Dela Cruz collapsed while he was waiting for his turn at the community pantry hosted by the actress. He was rushed to the East Avenue Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival past 9 a.m.

Hundreds showed up at the actress’s community pantry. It was initially orderly but later turned out to be a social distancing challenge because of the huge crowd.

/MUF