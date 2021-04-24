Lapu-Lapu seniors jab suspended for now

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Close to 2, 000 senior citizens in Lapu-Lapu City already received their first dose of the coronavirus disease vaccine.

Mayor Junard Chan said that they were the recipients of the first batch of SinoVac that were allocated for the city’s elderly residents.

And since the city’s allocation was already consumed, Chan said that they would have to temporarily suspend the vaccination for senior citizens until new supplies would start to arrive.

“Paabota lang sa atong Facebook page kung kanus-a kita mag resume,” Chan said.

(Just wait for the announcement on our official Facebook page on the resumption of our vaccination campaign.)

The city government started on Tuesday, August 20, the vaccine rollout for those who are 60 years old and above. Vaccination was held at the Gun-ob Elementary School and the Agus Covered Court.

Chan said he was grateful of the cooperation that seniors gave for the city’s vaccine rollout.

“Dako kining tabang para mabalik na gayud kita sa normal,” he said.

(This is a big help to our campaign to already get us back to normal.)

Chan said that while they would wait for the arrival of additional vaccine, Oponganons who would wish to have their jabs can register online:

Senior Citizens: https://forms.gle/6qAqWbU7JVxr9tjLA

Persons with Comorbities: https://forms.gle/eCANeaxMRvFNPQTW7

Common Individuals: https://forms.gle/vXf8uf5tDgEHf3Hm6

