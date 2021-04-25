PCG recovers bodies of 2 more LCT Cebu Great Ocean crew members, 7 still missing

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The search and rescue team of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recovered two more bodies of the missing crew members of LCT Cebu Great Ocean that ran aground at the vicinity of Malimono in Surigao del Norte on Monday, April 19.

But seven others remain missing.

“Meanwhile, the PCG Marine Environmental Protection Force – North Eastern Mindanao has supervised the siphoning operations conducted to LCT Cebu Great Ocean,” PCG said in a report.

“The PCG Station Surigao del Norte also issued a ‘Certificate of Salvage Inspection Number 1’ to Raul Basmayor, PCG-accredited salvor, as a supporting document to their salvage operations involving LCT Cebu Great Ocean,” it added.

In earlier reports, PCG said that LCT Cebu Great Ocean ran aground near the the shoreline of Barangay Cantapoy, Malimono town in Surigao del Norte at around 3:38 p.m. on Monday.

The barge had 20 crew members and was loaded with nickel ore and, carrying approximately 2,000 liters of diesel.

At least for crew members were reported to have died from the incident while seven others were rescued. Nine were reported missing.

PCG said in a report that the body of Klint Auxtero was found at the vicinity of Barangay Oslao, San Francisco town in Surigao del Norte at about 6:05 a.m. on Friday, April 23.

Another body, that of Limuel Dadivas, was found on the waters of Barangay Balite also in San Francisco town at about 6:38 a.m. of the same day.

