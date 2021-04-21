Bodies of 3 crew members of ill-fated barge washed ashore in Surigao

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three are confirmed dead while eight other crew members survived of the barge that ran aground on the coasts of Surigao del Norte on Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021.

Citing reports from the Malimono Disaster Risk Reduction Office, Surigao-based radio station DXRS – RMN Surigao said on Wednesday, April 21 that three bodies belonging to crew members of LCT Cebu Great Ocean washed ashore on the coast of San Francisco town, Surigao del Norte.

One of them was identified as Norman Galon, who is from Mandaue City. Authorities are still verifying the names of the three other casualties, the report said.

Disaster and rescue personnel have also rescued eight crew members of the ill-fated vessel, most of whom came from Central Visayas.

Seven of the survivors were already identified. They are Noli Labucay (Iligan City), Junmar Gallios, John Guanzon, Joji Villanueva (Talisay City, Cebu), Roger Palo (Bohol), Felipe Queben Jr. (Cebu), and Arjie Macara (Talisay City, Cebu).

“Jaun pay isa ka survivor na waya pa makuha an pangayan,” DXRS-RMN Surigao said.

(The identity of another survivor is still being confirmed.)

Based on the statement the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) issued on Tuesday, April 20, LCT Cebu Great Ocean ran aground along the shoreline of Barangay Cantapoy, Malimono town in Surigao del Norte around 3:38 p.m. on Monday.

The barge had 20 crew members. It is loaded with nickel ore and, carrying approximately 2,000 liters of diesel.

In the meantime, search and rescue operations are still underway for the other missing members of LCT Cebu Great Ocean, PCG added. /bmjo