Electrician of ill-fated vessel is back home in Consolacion

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Norman Galon, an electrician who died in the Surigao del Norte sea accident, has finally arrived home in Consolacion town in northern Cebu today, April 23, from Surigao del Norte.

Pejay Galon, Norman’s brother, said in phone interview today, April 23, that a wake for Norman would be held in their house in Sitio Galaxy, Barangay Danglag.

Pejay said the body of Norman arrived by boat at past 4 a.m. today from Surigao del Norte.

Norman was one of the four crewmen, who perished when their cargo ship, LCT Cebu Great Ocean, ran aground in Barangay Cantapoy in Malimono, Surigao del Norte on April 19, 2021 due to typhoon Bising.

Pejay said they only knew that Norman died and his other co-workers through updates and news that they read and saw in social media.

Pejay said on Sunday, the day before Norman died, that he called his wife and informed her that their ship had ran aground but he told her not to worry about him.

Had brain surgery

Pejay said Norman knew how to swim but he had a brain surgery 15 years ago when he was still a student in Bohol because of a blood clot.

He said that Norman then fell in a pier in Tagbilaran City in Bohol province and that caused the injury in his head.

Pejay said he believed that his brother did not survive because of the huge waves.

“Dili man to siya ka kuan (lahutay) og langoy kay naa naman gud to siyay, na paralize naman gud na siya sa una sa Bohol. Naa tay history nga nadisgrasya, bloodclot (ug) tungod sa gilay-on ug sa bawd,” said Pejay.

(He could not endure a long swim because he had been paralyzed before in Bohol. He has a history of an accident, bloodclot [and] the distance from shore and the huge waves.)

Electrician

Norman Galon, 35 years old, was an electrician and has a wife and 2 kids — a 9 year old girl and a three year old boy.

“Kalit-kalit ra man to iya sakay, February (2021) to siya nisakay sa barko, pang experience unta to niya mga 1 year para mugawas siya (abroad),” said Pejay.

(It was a sudden decision to ride on a ship. It was in n February [2021] that he boarded one. He said just for experience for 1 year because he planned to go abroad.)

Pejay said Norman will be buried next week.

Pejay said the company of the cargo ship has already extended financial assistance to the family of Norman.

Mayor Joannes Alegado, in a phone interview, also said the town can provide burial assistance to the bereaved family.

