500 Santa Catalina town residents get relief goods from PRO-7

SANTA CATALINA, Negros Oriental – At least 500 mountain residents of Sitio Kakha in Barangay Talalac in Santa Catalina town received relief goods from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

The distribution of relief goods that was made on Saturday, April 24, was in line with the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and timed with the official opening of the first police substation in the area.

Residents also availed of medical services from government doctors.

Residents welcomed the opening of the police substation and the visit of police officials in their area, one of the most rebel-infested communities in Negros Oriental province.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, PRO-7 director, said that the conduct of the relief operation was their way of strengthening their rapport with the community.

“Gusto namo nga mapaduol sa among katawhan aron among masabtan ang ilang kalisdanan ug ilang kabalaka. Kani nga kalihokan mahimong tulay sa atong relasyon aron maka angkon kami og pagsalig sa mga publiko,” Montejo said.

(We wanted to be closer to the people for us to understand their difficulties and their concerns. This activity will serve as a bridge to winning public trust.)

Loriana Baric, a Sitio Kakha resident, said she is grateful for the “blessings” that they received from their guests.

“Malipayon kaayo ko nga nakadawat sa goods sama sa bugas,”

(I am very happy to have receive the goods that included rice.)

Talalac village chief Edmar Bigay said that the establishment of a police station in their community is giving them a sense of security.

“Ang atong barangay napili nga usa sa nasulod sa ELCAC nga mga projects nga gikan sa national,” he said.

(Our barangay is lucky to have been chosen as one of the beneficiaries of ELCAC projects of the national government.) / dcb