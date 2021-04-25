Warm days ahead as no tropical cyclone expected after Bising — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Most areas in the country can experience warm and humid days in the coming week as no tropical cyclone is expected to follow after Bising, state meteorologists said on Sunday.

Reports from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) showed that the rains that would be felt mostly in Mindanao and in some parts of the country are only due to isolated thunderstorms.

Bising left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Sunday morning, and has regressed to a low pressure area (LPA) since then.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country would see clear skies although a northeasterly windflow directs some clouds to the northern portion of Luzon.

Conditions over Luzon would be warm, prompting Pagasa to remind people to stay indoors and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration and heat fatigue.

Temperatures in Metro Manila and Puerto Princesa would play between 25 to 33 degrees Celsius, 24 to 34 degrees in Tuguegarao, 22 to 32 degrees for Laoag, 26 to 32 degrees for Legapzi, and 22 to 31 degrees in Tagaytay.

Similar hot and humid weather would prevail in Visayas and Mindanao, as Cebu may have temperatures of 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, Iloilo with 26 to 33 degrees, Tacloban at 25 to 32 degrees, Zamboanga with 24 to 33 degrees, Cagayan de Oro with 24 to 34 degrees, and Davao at 25 to 33 degrees.

Pagasa however noted that the actual temperatures that people will feel, or the so-called “init factor” may be higher than what is forecasted, due to varying humidity levels per area.

Also, Pagasa’s three-day forecasts of major Philippine cities showed a possible rise in temperatures in the coming days.

No gale warning has been raised as of now, but sea condition over the whole northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon would be moderate to rough due to the northeasterly wind flow, while the western side of Luzon and the eastern side of Visayas and Mindanao would have a moderate condition.

