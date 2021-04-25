Family selling bleach as ‘miracle’ COVID-19 cure could face life sentence

A family has been indicted for selling industrial bleach as a cure for COVID-19, doing so through a “church” in Florida, United States.

Mark Grenon and his three sons Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph allegedly pocketed more than $1 million (over P48 million) for selling a substance that they called “Miracle Mineral Solution” (MMS), as per a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office website on Friday, April 23. They marketed MMS as a cure-all for COVID-19, cancer, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and other serious medical conditions.

The Grenons claimed that if people ingested the substance, it could treat, prevent and cure COVID-19. But experts said that if people took MMS orally, the substance becomes chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach that is used for cleaning clothes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also warned people against buying MMS because it can cause vomiting, diarrhea and severe dehydration.

The men were arrested last year and charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud and two counts of criminal contempt. They could face life imprisonment if convicted.

MMS was sold by the men under the guise of a certain Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, an entity that was described by the father as a “non-religious church” used to “legalize the use of MMS,” the release stated. In a report by the Associated Press yesterday, April 24, Mark was identified as an archbishop of the said church.

At the time of arrest, officers confiscated dozens of chemical-grade drums, thousands of bottles of MMS and other items used to make and distribute the toxic substance. They also recovered several firearms from the scene. JB

