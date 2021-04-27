IN PHOTOS: Inside the Philippine Quincentennial Museum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on Monday, April 26 opened the Philippine Quincentennial Museum in Museo Sugbo, Cebu City as the country commemorates the quincentenaries of the Magellan-Elcano Expedition’s arrival in the archipelago and the Victory at Mactan.

Touted as the first museum of its kind in the country, the Philippine Quincentennial Museum has two galleries showcasing the nation’s role in the first circumnavigation of the world and pre-colonial life of our ancestors.

Here are some photos that were taken inside the new museum last Monday after the ceremonial unveiling of its marker.

NHCP chairperson, Dr. Rene Escalante, said the museum’s purpose is to disprove misconceptions that locals, prior to the arrival of the Spanish colonizers, were savages and barbaric.

“(This is a) testament to the National Quincentennial Committee to correct the misconception that our ancestors were savages and barbaric,” said Escalante in a speech.

The NHCP executive also thanked the provincial government for not hesitating to make space for the Philippine Quincentennial Museum in Museo Sugbo.

