PH Quincentennial Museum now open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines finally has its own museum dedicated to pre-colonial life and the country’s participation in the first circumnavigation of the globe.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) on Monday, April 26, unveiled the marker of the Philippine Quincentennial Museum in Museo Sugbo, Cebu City.

Notable guests who attended Monday’s ceremonial opening were Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Jorge Moragas Sanchez, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Interior and Local Government Usec. Jonathan Malaya, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Sec. Michael Lloyd Dino, Department of Tourism – Central Visayas Director Shalimar Tamano, and Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones.

Also present was Dr. Rene Escalante, NHCP chairperson, who said in his speech that the Philippine Quincentennial Museum is the first museum of its kind in the country.

WATCH: Government officials unveil Quincentennial Museum marker at Museo Sugbu

“We originally proposed two Philippine Quincentennial Museums. One in the old Butuan City Hall, which we are also planning to restore, and another at the Lapulapu Shrine and Monument in the Liberty Shrine in Mactan. But the execution was deferred for the meantime, as everyone is focusing on the pandemic,” said Escalante.

The museum has two galleries, one featuring the country’s role in the world’s first circumnavigation after the Magellan-Elcano Expedition landed in the archipelago 500 years ago, and the other solely showcasing pre-colonial Philippines.

LOOK: Inside the Quincentennial Museum in Museo Sugbu

Escalante said the museum’s purpose is to disprove misconceptions that locals, prior to the arrival of the Spanish colonizers, were savages and barbaric.

“(This is a) testament to the National Quincentennial Committee to correct the misconception that our ancestors were savages and barbaric,” added Escalante.

The NHCP executive also thanked the provincial government for not hesitating to make space for the Philippine Quincentennial Museum in Museo Sugbo.

Monday’s ceremony also marked the turnover of the new museum from NHCP to the Capitol.

This year, the Philippines is commemorating the quincentennial anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world, and the Victory at Mactan.

On April 27, Lapu-Lapu City will be leading the activities in line with the 500th Anniversary of the Battle of Mactan.

