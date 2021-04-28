Kamputhaw centenarian receives P100K from Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A centenarian from Barangay Kamputhaw was the latest to received the P100,000 cash aid from the Cebu City government.

Buenaventurada Gultia received her cheque on Tuesday, April 27. She turned 100-years-old last July 19, 2020.

A native of Mabini town in Bohol province, she moved to Cebu City and settled in the Barangay Lahug before she moved to Barangay Kamputhaw to raise her family.

Her secret to a long life are prayers, a lot of fish in her diet, and avoiding the intake of processed food.

“Mas maayo sustansyadong pagkaon sama sa utan kamungay, sayote nga paresan ug isda sama sa lagaw ug katambak ang kan-on,” Gultia told personnel from the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs who visited her home.

(I prefer eating nutritious food like malungay, sayote, paired with fish like lagaw, and katambak and rice.)

Centenarians in the city are entitled to receive P100, 000 in financial assistance from the city government. They are also to receive another P100, 000 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The money that they get is a form of assistance that should be spent on their needs and for their medical care.

