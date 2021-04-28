CCTO clamps 68 illegally parked vehicles
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Many Cebuanos continue to disregard the campaign of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) against the unauthorized parking of vehicles on roads and sidewalks especially at night.
With this, CCTO said that they will also continue to go after these hardheaded vehicle owners.
Early on Wednesday morning, April 28, CCTO clamped a total of 68 vehicles for violation of a city ordinance that prohibits night illegal parking.
Their clamping operation was made in Barangays Buhisan, Guadalupe, Punta Princesa, Tisa, Capitol Site, Toong, Pamutan, and Sapangdaku.
CCTO earlier said that their campaign against illegally parked vehicle is especially meant to get rid of road obstructions.
Photos below are courtesy of CCTO:
