Get your vitamins at the Watsons Vitamin Super Saver Sale  with up to 50% off

Now is the perfect time to stock up as top health and wellness retailer Watsons holds its first ever Vitamin Super Saver Sale from April 30-May 2 with as much as 50% off on different vitamins and supplements.

Participating brands in the three-day sale include Watsons, Potencee, Enervon, Centrum, Conzace, Pedzinc, Neurobion and more!

You can bring home the most sought after, highly-rated or your most preferred vitamins for your family without having to pay full price.

It has been more than a year since the world has been hit by a health crisis. While this has compelled us to take our wellbeing more seriously, Watsons wants to remind Filipinos to continue taking precautionary measures such as wearing of face masks and washing of hands regularly and to continue with their healthy lifestyle that includes eating right and sleeping well to stay healthy and protected against the virus. Along with these, taking vitamins regularly can help boost our immune system and help us stay healthy.

Shop now in any of Watsons 800+ stores nationwide (https://www.watsons.com.ph/store-finder), online via http://watsons.com.ph or mobile app (http://bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp) or via call & delivery service (https://www.watsons.com.ph/call-and-delivery-list-of-stores)

Committed to improving the health of Filipinos and ensuring that its shoppers not only look good but also feel great, Watsons offers a wide range of vitamins that will be at even more affordable prices through the Vitamin Super Saver Sale happening from April 30 to May 2 only.

For more info, visit (https://www.watsons.com.ph/watsons-mega-vitamins-sale/watsons-mega-vitamins-sale/c/mega-vitamins-sale?sortCode=bestSeller&utm_campaign=2021-Apr27-VitaminSuperSaver&utm_medium=website&utm_source=website&utm_content=Other-Publication) or the nearest Watsons store.

