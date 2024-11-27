BE Grand Resort Bohol triumphs at the World Luxury Hotel Awards 2024

BE Grand Resort Bohol once again put the Philippines on the global map of luxury tourism with its recent win at the prestigious World Luxury Hotel Awards 2024. The resort’s The Villas claimed two global accolades: Global Winner for Luxury Hideaway Villa, and Global Winner for Luxury Villa.

BE Grand Resort Bohol exemplifies the perfect getaway for those seeking world-class experiences. These awards reaffirm the resort’s commitment to hospitality excellence, making it a must-visit destination in the Philippines.

Additionally, it secured the title of Country Winner for Luxury Villa Resort, cementing its reputation as a premier destination for grand experiences.

The BE Grand Resort team dedicated these awards to every Filipino, reflecting the warmth, hospitality, and world-class charm of the Philippines. Additionally, this isn’t the first time the resort brought home the bacon. They have previously received titles including:

2017 Gantimpala

World Luxury Hotel Awards (2018-2019)

Conde Nast Johansen Awards for Excellence (2019)

Experience the Luxury of BE Grand Resort

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Panglao Island, BE Grand Resort Bohol is perfect for travelers. The property offers two distinct accommodation experiences:

The Resort: Featuring 189 guestrooms and suites housed in a five-story pavilion, offering stunning views of the ocean, pool, or lush gardens.

The Villas: Comprising 19 luxury villas enveloped by serene lagoons, these accommodations redefine privacy and elegance.

With a total of 208 well-appointed rooms, guests can immerse themselves in panoramic ocean views, vibrant bougainvillea gardens, or the refreshing ambiance of indigenous trees.

Don’t expect dining at BE Grand Resort Boho to be any less, it is an experience to remember. Guests are offered a variety of international dishes at The Food Hall, where flavors from around the world come together to be savored and enjoyed. Meanwhile, Lune provides the perfect romantic feel with its breathtaking views of the sea or the starlit sky while guests sip on their cocktails.

Discover the Best of Bohol

Plan your stay and experience firsthand why BE Grand Resort Bohol continues to shine as a global luxury icon!

For more information follow BE Grand Resort Bohol on Facebook.

