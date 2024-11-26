Celebrate the Season at Caja Kitchen Cebu: Your holiday dining destination

As December approaches, the warmth and magic of the holiday season fills the air, and at Caja Kitchen Cebu, Bayfront Hotel Cebu’s in-house restaurant, we’re turning festive dining into an unforgettable experience.

For inquiries and buffet reservations, you may reach us at +63 917 624 1840 for our North Reclamation Branch and +63 917 624 1455 for our Capitol Site Branch.

Step into a world of culinary splendor crafted by our talented chefs, where every bite is a tribute to the joy, nostalgia, and excitement of what a true Filipino Christmas is. This year, let Caja Kitchen Cebu be the heart of your holiday celebrations.

A Feast to Remember

Our holiday buffet isn’t just a meal—it’s a journey through the season’s most cherished flavors. Dive into an exquisite selection of holiday dishes, from hearty classics that bring comfort to sophisticated creations that dazzle. Imagine the savory, the sweet, and the spectacular all in

one spread, waiting to be savored.

Holiday Buffet Hours

Bayfront Hotel Cebu-Capitol Site:

Lunch Buffet: 12:00NN to 3:00PM (Thursdays through Sundays in December, plus December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2025) Dinner Buffet: 6:00PM to 9:00PM (Thursdays through Sundays in December, plus December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2025)



Bayfront Hotel Cebu-North Reclamation:

Lunch Buffet: 12:00NN to 3:00PM (Thursdays through Sundays in December, plus December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2025) Dinner Buffet: 6:00PM to 9:00PM (Daily from December 1, 2024, to January 1, 2025)



This is more than a dining schedule—it’s a series of magical moments crafted for you, running all season long. Whether it’s lunch or dinner, each visit to Caja Kitchen Cebu will be like stepping into a new chapter of your holiday story.

Your Festive Gathering, Our Priority

This season, let Caja Kitchen Cebu bring your holiday gatherings to life. From intimate family dinners to grand corporate events, our team is here to make every moment unforgettable. Surrounded by a bright atmosphere and warm hospitality, and with a buffet that will delight every guest, Caja Kitchen Cebu offers the perfect setting for your celebrations.

Don’t just celebrate the holidays—savor them. With family, friends, or colleagues, create memories that will live on well beyond the season. Reserve your table now, and step into a world of holiday magic at Caja Kitchen Cebu.

