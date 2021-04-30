IN PHOTOS: Turnover of Danao Police Station

By: Pegeen Maisie M. Sararaña - CDND Multi-media Reporter | April 30,2021 - 08:53 PM

The new Danao Police Station | CDN Digital Photo by Pegeen Maisie Sararana

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Law enforcement takes on a new turn in Danao City with the unveiling of the P80 million Danao City Police Station.

The spanking facility was turned over today, April 30, to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-7 led by guest of honor, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director Debold Sinas.

Touted as the most expensive police station in the city category, the building has four floors with a roof deck occupying a total floor area of 1,840.80 square meters.

Here are some photos of today’s turnover.

Sinas led the cutting of the ribbon and the unveiling of the marker of the Danao City Police Station building today, along E. Olivar Street, Barangay Poblacion, Danao City.

The first phase of the building’s construction was completed in 2019 and was officially operational this year, 2021.

This four-story building sits on a 2,338-square-meter lot.

