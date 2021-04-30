Heroes sink Mariners in final elims game; VisMin Super Cup playoffs start tomorrow

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Rendell Senining dished his most potent game so far, leading the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes to a blowout victory against the Tubigon Bohol Mariners, 101-67, on Friday night, April 30, to cap off their elimination round campaign of the ongoing Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

The 25-year-old Senining gained some semblance of redemption after that botched game against the Siquijor Mystics as he led the Heroes with 20 points and seven rebounds after missing six games due to suspension.

That controversial game was probably one of the ugliest chapters in Philippine basketball history that led to multiple suspensions, hefty fines, and the permanent banishment of the Mystics from all VisMin Super Cup-sanctioned tournaments.

Senining, officially returned to the Heroes line-up on Wednesday, April 28 after league officials lifted his suspension and cleared him of any game-fixing allegations.

Senining was one of the six players of the Heroes who were suspended and slapped with fines for their involvement in the controversial match on April 14, 2021.

Five of them returned earlier, while Senining was suspended for the entire inaugural conference. But after a thorough investigation from league officials and consultations from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), Senining was allowed to rejoin his team.

“This meant a lot for the team,” Abuyabor shared. “The whole team was happy for Rendell. Nagkaroon siya ng chance to really prove his game.”

“Sobrang nakakaginhawa,” said assistant coach Jerry Abuyabor. “Finally, the team now is back. Hopefully, this would be our springboard to the semis and sana tuloy tuloy na.”

The Heroes will face the bottom-dwelling Mariners again tomorrow at 3 p.m. at the start of the playoffs which follows a crossover knockout game format.

The Heroes fielded a complete roster after their team captain Jerick Cañada returned to the lineup after missing several games due to injury.

Reed Juntilla chipped in 17 points, four boards, two assists, and a steal while Monbert Arong contributed 10 markers. Rino Berame also stood tall for ARQ as he came away with 14 rebounds and four blocked shots to go with his seven points.

Joseph Marquez paced Bohol with a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

THE SCORES:

ARQ Lapu-Lapu (101 )—Senining 20, Juntilla 17, Arong M. 10, Ochea 9, Berame 7, Galvez 7, Abad 7, Lusdoc 7, Mondragon 6, Tangkay 4, Igot 4, Regero 2, Solis 1, Cañada 0.

Tubigon Bohol (67)—Marquez 19, Llagas 11, Casera 8, Ibarra 7, Tilos 6, Musngi 6, Dadjilul 6, Tangunan 2, Leonida 2, Apolonias 0.

Quarterscores: 20-21, 41-25, 80-53, 101-67

