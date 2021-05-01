MCWD consumers urged: Save water for the remainder of summer

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Metropolitan Water District (MCWD) is urging consumers to conserve water for the remainder of the summer season.

The water utility firm said that during the peak of the summer season, all water sources would be expected to be diminished.

Earlier this week, the MCWD has announced a reduction of water volume from their bulk supplier, Cebu Manila Water District (CMWD) due to maintenance works in their pipe.

MCWD spokesperson, Edna Inocando, said in a phone conference that the northern areas affected should conserve their water as the pressure might be lower than normal.

This affects the northern barangays of Cebu City; the towns of Compostela, Liloan, and Consolacion; and the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The maintenance works in CMWD’s pipes reduced the water supply from 35,000 to merely 23,000 cubic meters per day.

This is expected to have a significant effect on the water pressure experienced by each household.

Similarly, consumers in the south are encouraged to conserve water as well because the Buhisan and Jaclupan Dams have been reporting reduced water volume as well.

Buhisan Dam is only producing 4,500 cubic meter per day while Jaclupan Dam is producing 31,000 cubic meters per day.

These are reduced by at least 1,000 to 3,000 cubic meters per day maximum water volume from the dams.

“Basta summer expect gyod ta nga ubos atong supply pero karon nga tuig wala ra tay problema.”

“Gipanad-an naman na nato nga summer months moreduce gyud na ang water supply pero dunay slight nga pagkadecrease pero makalahutay ra gyud ta ani until June,” said Inocando.

(We have expected that in the summer months, water supply would reduce slightly and we can however sustain this until June.)

Still, the MCWD said the reduced water pressure in the north would last for the whole month of May.

If the water supply would be further reduced and rationing would be implemented, she said they would be providing water tanks to the most affected areas.

As of now, the MCWD finds no need for water rationing in areas where normal pressure is usually expected.

