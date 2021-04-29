Expect reduced water volume in northern Metro Cebu for a month — MCWD

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) warns consumers in the northern portions of Metro Cebu that the water volume and pressure may be lower than normal.

In an official statement released on their Facebook page, the water district said that the water volume production from the Cebu Manila Water Development (CMWD) had been significantly reduced.

Since the CMWD is a bulk supplier providing at least 23,000 cubic meters of water per week, this reduction in the water volume production covers a huge portion of Metro Cebu including the northern barangays of Cebu City; towns of Compostela, Liloan, and Consolacion; and the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

These areas will experience low water supply for the entire month of May 2021.

The MCWD said that the reduction was due to the scaling of the CMWD’s raw waterline, which would mean that the water residue that had built up in the waterline hardened and had constricted the water from passing.

The removal of this residue and the rehabilitation of the raw waterline will take at least a month and normal water pressure will return by June 2021.

“MCWD apologizes for any inconvenience that it may cause to our consumers in the above-mentioned areas,” said the water utility.

