Several Legazpi City offices, buildings on lockdown due to COVID-19 infections

LEGAZPI CITY – The City Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Saturday locked down several public and private offices, schools, and villages due to reported cases of COVID-19.

Mayor Noel Rosal, City IATF chairperson, ordered the temporary closure of the second floor of Divine Word College of Legazpi in Barangay Ilawod, the ground floor of the Senior High School Building of Reyes Computer-Oriented School in Barangay Binanuahan West, Arts and Home Economics room at the new building in Albay Central School in Maria Clara St., the Mabinit Elementary School in Barangay Mabinit, Department of Natural Resources Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office in Barangay Lapu-Lapu, the Armed Forces of the Philippines Tactical Operations Group in Barangay Bogtong and the Legazpi City Water District in Barangay Bitano.

The advisory said the closure took effect on Saturday, May 1, to give sufficient time for the disinfection of the area and premises and the conduct of contact tracing and testing of its employees.

The IATF would issue a notice lifting the lockdown once disinfection, tracing, and testing is completed.

Rosal said the city on Saturday logged 15 new COVID-19 cases, bringing to 173 the active cases here.

The city has so far recorded 716 cumulative cases with 523 recoveries and 20 deaths since the pandemic broke out in March last year.