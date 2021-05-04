Il Corso’s Food Yard offers guests a refreshing, safe outdoor dining experience

Experience the fresh breeze and the sea view right at the heart of a bustling city at Il Corso’s The Food Yard.

Launched last April 30, Food Yard offers great food choices from Cebu’s top restaurants and famous food stalls while enjoying the scenic view of the seafront.

Situated near the parking lot of Il Corso, it offers a safe outdoor dining experience.

Currently, its eight food trucks and stalls including MyJoy, Bigdaddy, Peoples Eat and Go, and Lamesa offer a variety of food selections to diners, who wish to take respite from the busy city.

When you’re done eating, diners can visit the Sunset Pop-up Market, your next go-to grocer for local, healthy, and eco-conscious. essentials.

Il Corso has been continuously striving to be a haven for health and fitness enthusiasts all the while providing a whole new city destination for those who wish to relax and enjoy an alfresco dining experience.

The Food Yard is open from 3 to 9 p.m. daily, while Sunset Pop-up Market is open from Friday to Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m.

/dbs