Owners surrender loose firearms to Daanbantayan cops

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Policemen in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu recovered nine loose firearms during their implementation of the “Oplan Katok” program of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for the month of April.

These firearms were voluntarily surrendered by owners who failed to seek the renewal of their licenses during the house to house visitation by the police, says Police Major Jude Librando Cebrero, acting chief of the Daanbantayan Police Station.

“Owners are encouraged to surrender their expired firearms to the nearest police station for safekeeping purposes,” Cebrero said in his report.

“The PNP will strictly implement regulations against loose firearms in accordance with the existing law and penalties for violations of Section 19 of Republic Act 10591 otherwise know as the “Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” he added.

Cebrero said they will continue to go after owners of loose firearms as part of their anti-criminality drive.

He said that “the fight against criminality has a better chance of winning by disarming the community with these dangerous unlicensed firearms.”

