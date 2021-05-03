All set for final season of Castlevania

All eyes are on Castlevania, one of Netflix’s biggest franchises that teases us with its fourth and final season.

After debuting a solid third season, Castlevania is hoping to blow everyone as it announced the anime’s finale, which will drop on May 13, 2021.

Based on Konami’s iconic video game series, Castlevania Season 4 is going back to where it started.

Both Sypha Belnades and Trevor Belmont will have to contend to Dracula’s followers Isaac and Hector attempt to resurrect him with the aid of an army of night creatures.

Alucard, draculas’ half-human half-vampire son will be there too as he continues his struggle to embrace his humanity.

Castlevania debuted on Netflix in 2017 with season 2 and 3 dropped in 2018 and 2020, respectively. The fourth season will run with 10 episodes and, according to a report from Dealine.com, Netflix is also eying on creating a new Castlevania series that will follow a different set of characters.

For now, watch the trailer below.