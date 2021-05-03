Check out the 8 peaks accessible from Dalaguete

DALAGUETE, Cebu—If you’re more into fun and challenging trails or cozy long hikes, you’re reading the right article.

Approximately 96 kilometers away from Cebu City are the highlands of Barangay Mantalongon, Dalaguete, a southern town in Cebu famous for its wide variety of vegetable produce, very cool climate, and tourist-friendly villagers. It’s also known for the peaks that offer breathtaking views.

Some of these spots, like the Osmeña, Casino and Kandungaw peaks, have been maintained and managed by the Dalaguete Tourism Office while the other peaks are still undeveloped and are free for you to enjoy.

This article will take you to the eight mountain peaks you can access all at the same time from this town.

Osmeña Peak

Famous for the perfect view of the Badian Islands. And you’ll find these incredible hill formations that seem to go on forever.

Guide: (P50 entrance fee, tour guide fee is P100)

Via Bus (from CSBT)

-Hop on the bus bound for Dalaguete, Alcoy or Oslob or Santande/Liloan. Estimated fare is P156.

-Get off at Poblacion bus stop

-Ride a “habalhabal” or motorcycle for hire straight to the jumpoff point of the peak. Fare is P150 per person (one-way only)

Via Bus (from Osaka Terminal, near Carbon Market)

-Ride a bus with the signboard “Mantalongon, Dalaguete” at the Osaka terminal. Fare is P180, P200 (air-conditioned)

– Get off at Mantalongon market and find a Habal-Habal to take you to the jumpoff point of the peak. Fare is P75 per person (one-way only)

Mercado’s Peak

A vegetarian’s paradise!

This one has vegetable farms surrounding the peak.

If you are trekking Osmeña Peak, make a side trip to Mercado’s.

Guide: (No entrance fee)

-Ride a habalhabal from Mantalongon market and ask the driver to take you to the peak’s jumpoff point in Sitio Sampig. Estimated fare is P75 (one-way only).

-If you ride a habalhabal from Poblacion, estimated fare is P150 (one-way only).

Bandera’s Peak

This one offers both city and mountain views making visible the cities of Cebu and Tagbilaran, as well as the whole stretch of Bohol.

Guide: (No entrance fee)

-Ride a habalhabal from Mantalong market to the jumpoff point in Sitio Dumalan. Estimated fare is P75 (one-way only).

-If you ride a habalhabal from Poblacion, estimated fare is P150 (one-way only).

Travel tip: Hiring of a tour guide is recommended since the trail to the peak is still undeveloped and it is quite steep.

Tabon Peak

The peak is located in Barangay Tabon, a mountain Barangay just next to Mantalongon.

Guide: (No entrance fee)

-Ride a habalhabal from Mantalongon market to the jumpoff point in Barangay Tabon. Estimated fare is P75 (one-way only).

-If you opt for a habalhabal ride from Poblacion, estimated fare is P150 (one-way only).

-or you can hike from Mantalongon market to the peak (approximately 4 kms). Use your phone’s GPS to get to the Barangay Tabon complex gym. You’ll see a house with a blue roof at the jumpoff point of the peak.

Casino Peak (Lugsangan Peak)

This is known as the Chocolate Hills of South Cebu!

This is one of the hikes you should definitely put on your bucket list.

Guide: (Entrance fee is P50 per person)

-Ride a habalhabal from Mantalongon market to the jumpoff point in Sitio Lugsangan. Estimated fare is P100 (one-way only).

-If you get on a habalhabal ride from Poblacion, estimated fare is P200 (one-way only).

-Register your names at the information center, pay for the entrance fee and the information officer will show you the path.

Kandugaw Peak, Sunset Peak, Lovers Peak

These peaks have a spectacular 360° panoramic view.

The name Kandungaw came from the Cebuano root word “dungaw” which means “to look down”. According to guides, Kandungaw Peak was used to be the hiding spot of the Cebuano’s during the Japanese regime in the Philippines.

Then you can make your way across to Sunset Peak and Lovers Peak as these are just across from Kandungaw and will take you about 5-10 minutes walk to both. Both have beautiful views of the Badian Island and the west coast of Cebu.

Guide: (Entrance fee is P30 per person)

-Ride a habalhabal from Mantalongon market to the jumpoff in Barangay Maloray. Estimated fare is P100 (one-way only).

-If you ride a habalhabal from Poblacion, fare is P200 (one-way only).

-Register your names and pay for the entrance fee

-You’ll start off by climbing the 200-steps concrete stairs.

The best time to visit the peaks of Osmeña, Kandungaw, Sunset, Lovers, Bandera’s and Tabon is early in the morning if you’re up for a great sunrise view .

If you’re a sunset person, Casino Peak will not disappoint you (if it’s not foggy).

Experience a winter-like feels from the months of September to January as the peaks are most often covered with thick fog.

Mantalongon and its neighboring villages have vey fickle weather. But whether it’s sunny or foggy, consider yourself still lucky!

/bmjo