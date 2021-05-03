12-year-old Belano continues winning ways 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Junior woodpusher Kristina Belano flexed her winning form anew after topping the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Weekly Chess Online Tournament last Sunday, May 2, 2021.

The 12-year-old Mandaue City native, also the champion in her category of the National Age Group Chess Championships in 2020, finished her campaign with 42 points in the Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena. She also placed second in the All-Cepcans Arena with 9.5 points.

In April, Belano topped the weekly tournament three times.

Belano beat the former weekly champion, Leo Lofranco, who is a doctor by profession. Lofranco finished with 28 points to place second followed by Jonard Labadan at third place with 23 points.

In the All-Cepcans Arena, Belano bowed down to 40-year-old Rosendo Yamyamin, who finished the 13-round Swiss system format competition with 10.5 points. Yamyamin is a former varsity woodpusher of the University of San Jose-Recoletos.

Belano had to beat National Master (NM) Jasper Rom via a tie-breaker match to place second after they both scored 9.5 points. Rom rounded off the top three in the division.

