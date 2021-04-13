Belano wins another online chess title 

Cebu City, Philippines—Kristina Belano logged her second first-place win this month after ruling the Prexy Jerry Blitz Arena of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Weekly Chess Online Tournament last Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Belano, 13, also a varsity woodpusher of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), scored 44 points in her division after playing 15 games. She had a 60-percent winning rate.

Belano also topped the same division in the Cepca Easter Sunday online chess tournament last April 4, 2021.

Maria Kristine Lavandero finished second place with 26 points, while Dr Leo Lofranco rounded off the top three in the division with 25 points.

In the All-Cepcans Arena, National Master (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. emerged as the winning wood pusher after scoring 12.5 points.

Isen Montero, Antonio Cabibil, and Rosendo Yamyaminall had nine points but settled their three-way tie via tiebreaker matches.

Montero emerged as the second placer, while Cabibil placed third. Yamyamin dropped to fourth place.

