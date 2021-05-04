More seniors get vaccinated in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Another 320 senior citizens here received their first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine as the city government resumed this Tuesday, May 4, 2021, the vaccination for its elderly residents.

Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, chairman of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine board said 320 seniors and 10 medical frontliners were vaccinated today.

The city’s first vaccination for its elderly ended last April 26 where it vaccinated a total of 1,080 senior citizens for the first roll-out.

The city received 1,600 doses of China’s Sinovac from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) last Friday, April 30.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, Medical Officer III of the City Health Office, said the 1,000 doses will be given as the first dose to more senior citizens while the 600 doses are intended for the medical workers’ second dose.

Catulong said today’s vaccination is more smooth than the past rollouts.

She said it helped that the seniors were already given appointment slips at the barangays. The additional medical frontliners hired by the city government and from the DOH also helped for a smoother vaccination.

Ernesto Maringuran Jr., a COVID survivor and a cashier at the city’s hospital is encouraging the public to get vaccinated to get protection against the virus just like him.

Maringuran tested positive for COVID-19 days after he received his second dose.

He received his first dose of Sinovac’s Coronavac on March 11, the second dose on April 8, and tested positive on April 16.

Maringuran said despite being diabetic and having high blood pressure, he only experienced the temporary loss of smell and taste which were regained a day after he tested positive.

“Mas maayo gyud (magpabakuna) in fact sa akong mama og papa akong giingnan tan-awa ko wala gyud koy gibati, mao to silang mama ug papa nagpa inject og Sinovac. So akong gi encourage ang tanan nga magpabakuna gid kay base sa akong experience wala gud kay symptoms niya wala gyud ko nadaot,” said Maringuran.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), COVID-19 vaccines would prevent an individual from developing severe symptoms of the virus. /rcg