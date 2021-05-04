Youth groups set up Students’ Pantry in Sawang Calero

DALAGUETE, Cebu—Education helps in creating a better and informed society.

A group of young individuals in Barangay Sawang Calero wants to emphasize this notion as they gathered resources to set up a “Students’ Pantry” in their area on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

“Actually, project ni sa SK Sawang Calero that we have an infinite school supplies in our e-learning hub. It so happen that we wanted our cause to reach further that is why we come up with school supply pantry near the public high school in our barangay,” said Kenny Glenn Silud, SK chairman of Sawang-Calero.

The two pantries were set up by the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) of Sawang-Calero and the Supreme Student Government (SSG) officers of Gothong National High School.

The pantry is open to all Cebu City students, said Silud in an interview with CDN Digital.

One pantry is located Inside the Gothong National High School which is exclusive only to Gothong students and is available during the distribution of learning modules.

Another pantry was opened at the SK Sawang Calero Office on the third floor of the Sawang Calero Barangay Hall.

“In these trying times, let us try to help one another. In our part, we are focusing on helping fellow students simply because most of us are students and we truly understand every student’s struggle,” Silud said.

I think nga kita tanan kay naglisod, pero kung naa tay kapasidad nga maka tabang sa isig ka tao then atoang buhaton. If we feel like our help will not reach a long way by doing it alone then there are groups nga same ug advocacy and passion sa atoang gusto nga pagtabang. No amount of help can be seen as small within this time,” he added.

The supplies include Intermediate papers from different grade levels, yellow pads, bond papers, ballpens, crayons, used books from different year levels, pencils, and coloring books.

The students’ pantry is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Silud said that they’re planning to put up the pantry until the last week of May or until supplies last. /rcg