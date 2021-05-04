Heroes stun Specialists, extend semis series to winner-take-all

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes kept their season alive by stunning the KCS Computer Specialists Mandaue City, 67-52, of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup’s semifinals on Tuesday evening, May 4, 2021, at the Alcantara Civic Center in Alcantara town, southwest Cebu.

Their victory pushed the Heroes vs Specialists semis to a rubber match as the latter is holding a twice-to-beat advantage.

Their winner-take-all match is set for tomorrow evening at 6 p.m.

Tomorrow’s winner will face the unbeaten MJAS Zenith Talisay City Aquastars in the best-of-three finals series starting Friday to determine the inaugural champion of the Visayas leg.

The Heroes relied on their ever-reliable veteran gunner Reed Juntilla who poured in 19 markers along with six rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block.

While Juntilla took care of the perimeter scoring, Dawn Ochea held the fort inside as he scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Heroes.

With Juntilla and Ochea firing on all cylinders, ARQ raced off to a double-digit lead, 39-29 in the first half.

The Heroes also took advantage of the Specialists’ numerous unforced errors and horrible shotmaking for the surprisingly comfortable win.

“The big difference was everyone responded well. Everybody chipped in in their own little way,” said Heroes’ assistant coach Jerry Abuyabor. “Kahit yung bench namin was so positive, talking and encouraging one another.

“We played as a team,” he added.

The Specialists, on the other hand, were plagued with errors, making only 16 of their 71 attempts from the floor for a dismal 22-percent shooting.

Nobody managed to score in double-figures for the Specialists with Al Francis Tamsi leading them with nine points and Shaquille Imperial adding eight.

KCS’s Gryann Mendoza was held down to just five markers after averaging 11.6 points during the regular season.

THE SCORES:

ARQ Lapu-Lapu (67)—Juntilla 19, Ochea 15, Senining 8, Tangkay 8, Lusdoc 6, Galvez 4, Mondragon 3, M. Arong 2, Minguito 1, Berame 1, Cañada 0, Abad 0, Regero 0.

KCS-Mandaue (52)—Tamsi 9, Imperial 8, Exciminiano 6, Octobre 5, Sorela 5, Mendoza 5, Soliva 3, Delator 2, Roncal 2, Nalos 2, Mercader 2, Bongaciso 2, Cachuela 1, Bregondo 0, Castro 0.

Quarterscores: 20-20, 39-29, 51-40, 67-52. /rcg