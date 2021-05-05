Dead fetus found inside fast food store’s comfort room

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A dead fetus was found Tuesday afternoon, May 4, inside the comfort room of a fast food store located in downtown Cebu City.

The fetus that was about seven months old was wrapped in cloth and was placed inside a black garbage bag.

Policemen are now reviewing the store’s surveillance videos to identify the woman who left the fetus inside the female comfort room.

A report that was released by the Waterfront Police Station showed that a female employee was cleaning the comfort room of the establishment shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday when she found blood stains on the black garbage bag that was placed on the trash bin.

The female employee opened the garbage bag and found the fetus that was wrapped in cloth.

The dead fetus was turned over to the St. Francis Memorial Homes while police continue to locate the woman who may have left it at the fast food store’s comfort room. / dcb