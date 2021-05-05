Cebuanos told: Learn from the experience of India

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 05,2021 - 08:49 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The recent drop in active cases of the coronavirus disease is not a reason to be complacent.

Dr. Bryan Albert Lim, an infectious disease expert, is asking Cebuanos to continue to observe health protocols and to have themselves vaccinated.

“Cebu. Dili gyud ta mag kompyansa. Atong bag-o nga kaso kay gamay nalang. Pero, kinahanglan musunod gyapon ta sa mga (Cebu, let us not be complacent. We are now seeing a drop in active cases. But we have to continue to observe the) rules. Masks, faceshield, physical distancing, hand washing, open space, well ventilated rooms, and VACCINATION,” Lim said in a social media post.

Lim said that lessons should also be learned from the experience of India that already logged over 20 million COVID-19 cases.

The pandemic has overwhelmed the country’s health care system, leading to dire shortages of hospital beds, drugs and oxygen, with patients dying outside packed clinics in New Delhi.

The new wave of cases is blamed on virus variants and the immediate resumption of activities like huge religious and political gatherings.

“Ang India nisaka ang ilang kaso, kay katong nigamay ang ilang kaso, kay nag kompyansa na ang mga tawo, ug wala na gipatumar ang mga preventive measures. Unya gamay ra pud ang nagpabakuna,” Lim said.

(India’s active cases increased because by the time that the country saw a drop in cases, people started to be complacent and they no longer observed preventive measures. And only very few had themselves vaccinated.)

“Pwede ra gyud mubuhi with the virus. Pwede magbakasyon. Pwede mag dine-out. Pero kinahanglan safe gyud. Kinahanglan musunod sa preventive measures.”

(We can live with the virus. We can still go on vacation. Resume dine-outs. But we have to be safe. We have to observe preventive measures.)

