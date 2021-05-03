No new COVID-19 cases in 24 Cebu City villages

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu City’s number of active COVID-19 cases continue to decline, at least 24 villages or barangays here have not reported new infections in the past 10 days.

The city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported that as of May 2, 24 of the city’s 80 barangays recorded zero transmission of COVID-19.

“24 barangays, no reported transmission for the last 10 days,” said EOC chief and Councilor Joel Garganera.

As of May 2, data from EOC showed that the city’s active COVID-19 cases had further dropped to 609 from 850 last April 30.

Active cases refer to patients still infected with SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

Cebu City has also been enjoying a downtrend in the number of new COVID-19 cases after it experienced a new surge of infections last February where active cases breached the 2,000-mark.

It remains under the most lenient form of community quarantine, the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ), until May 14.

