Police turn to CCTV to trace person who left fetus in fast food resto

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Investigators from Waterfront Police Station in Cebu City (Police Station 3) are now securing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in their bid to find out who left a dead fetus in a fast-food restaurant in downtown Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021.

Staff from the establishment located along Legazpi Street reported to the Waterfront Police Station at 2:50 p.m., Tuesday, that they discovered a dead fetus wrapped in a plastic bag inside a trash can at the ladies’ comfort room.

One of the utility workers, identified as Jusivil Angcon, was cleaning the restaurant’s toilet rooms around 1:30 p.m. that day when she noticed blood stains in one of the bins.

When she emptied the blood-stained bin, she picked up an “unusual-looking” plastic bag which turned out to contain a dead fetus, which was approximately seven months old.

Police said they have retrieved CCTV footages from the establishment where the fetus was found and hope to identify the person who left the corpse there from the recordings.

/bmjo