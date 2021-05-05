Mactan-Cebu International Airport expands with 2nd taxiway

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Expansions at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) continue despite the crisis spawned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, inaugurated MCIA’s second taxiway.

Watch it here:

He was accompanied by Presidential Assistant to the Visayas Secretary Michael Dino, and Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) officer-in-charge and lawyer Glenn Napuli.

“This is a big milestone for MCIA as aircraft movement and traveling would be more convenient, safer, and without any hassle,” Tugade said in Tagalog.

The project costs P222 million.

Napuli told the audience during Wednesday that with the second taxiway, MCIA will be able to accommodate up to 50 aircraft movements per hour, from 35 aircraft movements per hour.

He also said the expansion will allow more airline companies to park their planes at the MCIA in case of emergencies such as storms.

MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport, next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

/bmjo

