Treats for Mama this Mother’s Day at bai Hotel Cebu

Here’s to celebrating the “ilaw ng tahanan” (the light of the house) and making it memorable by spending Mothers’ Day at bai Hotel Cebu as they bring you special discounts and dishes just for mama.

Avail these discounted room rates at incredibly low rates. Up for grabs deluxe room for only Php 2,500 nett good for two persons with set breakfast, discount vouchers from Sazhy Beauty Salon and Rye Aesthetics and the premier room for only Php 3,499 nett also good for two persons with set breakfast, discount vouchers and a Mothers’ Day Special Platter at the Pool Bar.

What’s a celebration without cake? Indulge in a Mango Mousse Cake that mama will surely love. Available at Wallstreet from May 1 – 31, 2021. Priced at Php 310 nett for small and Php 520 nett for medium.

This one’s for the ones that matter. Celebrate this special day at home with their Mothers’ Day Huddle Boxes available at bai Food Express by Twilight. One can choose from two sets both priced at Php 1,988 nett.

To avail, you may book through walk-in or call at (032) 342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500, or through this link: https://bit.ly/2Rk1gSO

Room rates already includes unlimited WiFi access, complimentary use of the infinity pool and free use of the fitness gym and are only applicable until May 9, 2021. Stay dates is from May 7, 2021 – May 9, 2021 only.

Book and buy arrangement, therefore full payment is required upon availing. Non-refundable, non-cancellable but rebookable and transferrable. Only a maximum of 2 kids per room is allowed aged 11 years old and below. Extra charge should kids eat breakfast and promo cannot be combined with any other existing promos during the same period.

To avail, you may book through walk-in or call at (032) 342 8888 or (032) 355 8888 or (032) 888 2500, or through this link: https://bit.ly/2Rk1gSO

Advertorial