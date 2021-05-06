Mother’s Day Escape to the Marina

As Mother’s Day fast approaches, most of us are left with the dilemma of deciding what to do or where to go to celebrate that very special woman in our lives. With travel bans still in place, the options are scarce. The weather is heating up, the longing to travel is intensifying, and the cabin fever is quickly creeping in. We all want to get out of our homes for a moment and away from the bustling noise of the city in search of that perfect summer getaway that we’ve all been longing for. So why not take this opportunity to plan a quick escape for mom and the whole family. You need not look too far, at Marina Seaview you can experience that seaside oasis you deserve: drink and dine amid the breathtaking tropical views of the Marina along with the relaxed contemporary lifestyle that Mactan offers.

Here at Marina Seaview, the picturesque scenery of the sea complements the different hues of sunset that will transcend your everyday dinner conversations with a perfect backdrop. Indulge in the Marina experience with different food selections we offer and a wide variety of specialty cocktails to enjoy, all while being serenaded by a live acoustic band.

Come and celebrate here at Marina, with our special Mother’s Day dinner promo for as low as Php 800 net per person with 20% off on all beverages, including cocktails, beers and wines.

Whether you dine in our cozy indoor space, or drink at the bar overlooking the marina, or lounge at our spacious al fresco area, our spaces can accommodate everyone in the family without compromising your safety. Clear information and protocols are in place to ensure an enjoyable and safe space for everyone.

It would be an absolute pleasure to have you and your family grace us with your presence at the new and improved Marina Seaview Restaurant. Our newly renovated al fresco lounge area features more comfortable seating area overlooking the marina, our glass-house/pavilion with a botanic-like garden aesthetic perfect for private events and gatherings, and soon a bigger and better cocktail selection will be offered. The al fresco lounge is currently on its soft-opening as we continue on with some more finishing touches. Come and celebrate here at Marina, with our special Mother’s Day dinner promo for as low as Php 800 net per person with 20% off on all beverages, including cocktails, beers and wines.

ADVERTORIAL