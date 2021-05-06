Mandaue police ready for May 8 city fiesta

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) expressed readiness for any activities that may be held in line with the city’s upcoming fiesta on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, the spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said they are ready to provide security if there will be any activities especially church-related ones for the feast of the city’s patron saint, St. Joseph the Worker.

The City Government has yet to tell the media about their plans for the 383rd feast of St. Joseph the Worker.

Villaro said just like the peaceful celebration of the fiesta last year, the MCPO will coordinate with barangays and other agencies to monitor and implement the health protocols.

Villaro also reminded residents who want to drink liquor and alcoholic beverages during the fiesta that they should drink only inside their homes as the city still implements the liquor ban.

She said they are still conducting inspections of establishments, especially bars to ensure that they don’t serve alcoholic drinks.

Malate said businesses caught violating this order will be given notice and if they’ll not comply then they will be given notice of closure.

Villaro also said that all stations are still conducting weekly simultaneous law enforcement operations from Fridays to Sundays for 24 hours to enforce health protocols on top of their personnel being spread to the different places in the city. /rcg