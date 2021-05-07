Lapu tricycle driver receives gold coin for giving free ride to PWDs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has commended a tricycle driver for giving free rides to his passengers who are persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Makar Pindo, 37 years old, has become viral on Facebook after his passenger, Stefany, who is a PWD, sent a message to Chan informing the mayor of the tricycle driver’s good deeds.

“Mag tricycle ko from house to H-mall kay didto ko magsakay ug V-hire para Mandaue, ug sa sige nakong sakay tricycle several times nga dili ko pa-pletihon sa driver…I don’t know what’s his reason ky dili man sad ko makaluluoy lantawon, hinuon I’m a PWD but dili man ko lisod lantawon, I just share this coz I’m really amazed to people nga ingon ani…good Samaritan really exist,” Stefany’s message to the mayor reads.

Makar has been a tricycle driver since 2014. He was a native in Lanao del Norte and currently residing at Barangay Basak in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Nanghinaot ko nga naa pa’y daghang sama kanimo. Murag mohaom siya sa atong celebration sa Quincentennial sa Victory at Mactan. Victory and Humanity. So nasud siya sa humanity nga gihimo ni Makar nga nalooy siya nga gilibre niya ang mga PWDs,” Chan said.

Chan presented to Makar a token, which is a commemorative 24 karat gold coin of the 500th anniversary of the victory at Mactan.

Makar, for his part, expressed his gratitude to the mayor.

“Mapasalamaton ko sa iyaha kay siyempre kanang PWD, dili nalang papletehon. Dili ka madatu sa kwarta, mao man lang gihapon driver rata gihapon. Ang pinaka-importante ang imong gibuhat sa mga tawo, imong maayong batasan bisan asa, dili ka mamili,” Makar said. /rcg